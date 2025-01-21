Paralysed man learns to fly virtual drone with mind using breakthrough brain implant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A breakthrough brain implant has enabled a 69-year-old man with paralysis to fly a virtual drone using just his mind.

The surgical implant could help detect and decode the fingers that the paralysed person intended to move, allowing him to control the flight of a quadcopter in a specially designed video game.

Millions of people across the globe live with severe physical impairments and training using such brain implants is increasingly being recognised as a potential solution for restoring movement.

However, current examples of the technology struggle to decode complex movements paralysed people intend to perform such as those of individual fingers.

If these specific movements could be restored with therapy, they could slowly learn to perform activities like typing or playing musical instruments.

Layout for quadcopter control showing the virtual quadcopter in the center of the screen ( Matthew S. Willsey et al., Nature Medicine (2025) )

In the latest study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists developed a brain implant to enable the participant’s own request to fly a drone.

Researchers implanted the device in the person’s left precentral gyrus brain region responsible for hand movement control.

The device continuously records the electrical activity of nerve cells in the brain, especially patterns linked to complex physical movements.

Researchers recorded the nerve cell activity pattern of the participant as he observed a virtual hand performing various movements.

Scientists then used artificial intelligence algorithms to identify the brain signals specifically linked to specific finger movements.

These signals could guide the AI system to accurately predict finger movements intended by the participant.

Using this information, researchers enabled the participant to control three distinct finger groups, including two-dimensional thumb movements, in a virtual hand.

Researchers say this level of movement precision and freedom had not been previously possible.

Scientists extended the application of virtual finger control into a quadcopter video game.

Finger movements decoded by the brain implant were programmed to control the speed and direction of an in-game quadcopter.

The implant allowed the man to pilot the drone through multiple obstacles, even passing through randomly appearing rings in the game.

“This approach to use fine motor control for iBCI-controlled video games can meet unmet needs of people with paralysis,” scientists wrote.

“The participant expressed or demonstrated a sense of enablement, recreation, and social connectedness that addresses many of the unmet needs of people with paralysis,” they said.

This latest advance could lead to better implants helping paralysed people move on-screen cursors, paving the way for more advanced online functions like emailing, surging through social media posts, or streaming shows.