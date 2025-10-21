Brain chip startup restores vision loss in world first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed the first ever retinal implant capable of restoring sight to people suffering from vision loss, according to a new study.

The breakthrough, made by Neuralink competitor Science Corporation, allows patients suffering from a form of irreversible blindness to read text and do crosswords through “artificial vision”.

The brain computer interface, called PRIMA, involves a pair of camera-mounted glasses that wirelessly emit signals to a chip placed under the retina

After a year of testing on people with macular degeneration (AMD), the PRIMA system allowed them to read numbers and words.

open image in gallery The PRIMA glasses project near-infrared light to the implant in order to restore sight to areas of central retinal atrophy ( Science Corporation )

AMD is the most common sight loss condition over the age of 55, impacting more than 5 million people worldwide. It causes people to lose their central vision, making tasks like reading, driving or even recognising faces impossible.

Previous attempts to treat AMD have only succeeded in slowing the disease’s progression, not improving a person’s sight.

open image in gallery The PRIMA system allows patients with central vision loss to recognise faces ( Science Corporation )

The technology was tested on 38 participants in a clinical trial, with over 80 per cent of the patients experiencing a “clinically meaningful improvement” after 12 months of use, according to the researchers.

“This breakthrough underscores our commitment to pioneering technologies that provide hope to patients in need, and which have the ability to transform lives,” said Max Hodak, founder and CEO of Science Corporation.

“We are excited about the potential of PRIMA to redefine vision restoration for these patients.”

Alongside Elon Musk, Mr Hodak was one of the cofounders of brain chip startup Neuralink, which is also aiming to restore people’s vision.

Neuralink is yet to demonstrate such abilities, with early prototypes used on paralysed patients to allow them to control a computer with their brain signals.

open image in gallery Science Corporation is building brain chips to produce 'artificial vision' for people with sight loss ( Science Corporation )

A study detailing the new technology, titled ‘Subretinal Photovoltaic Implant to Restore Vision in Geographic Atrophy Due to AMD’, was published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Monday.

“This study confirms that, for the first time, we can restore functional central vision in patients blinded by geographic atrophy,” said Dr Frank Holz, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University Hospital of Bonn in Germany. “The implant represents a paradigm shift in treating late-stage AMD.”