Feel your music: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) have arrived at Currys

If you’re a fan of exceptional home audio systems, noise cancelling headphones and speakers, you’ll no doubt have heard of Bose – a Massachusetts based audio manufacturer. Bose are at the top of the game when it comes to audio equipment, with a huge selection of stylish soundbars, portable speakers and so much more.

And, we have great news for existing fans of the brand – or those looking to get acquainted with what a fantastic music listening experience should feel like. Bose has just launched the second generation of the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – on hand for when nothing but a rich, phenomenal sound will do.

Shop Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen now at Currys

Whenever you feel the need to upgrade your tech, or browse at the latest drops, Currys will never let you down. You’ll always find the best and latest products at Currys, and at competitive prices. If your current wireless earbuds have seen better days, you can make use of Currys’ order and collect within as little as one hour, or enjoy next day delivery, seven days a week. So, you’ll get that heart-stopping music experience in no time at all. With Bose, you’ll always get superior sound fidelity, exceptional depth, clarity and the ability to personalise the soundtrack to your life.

( Currys )

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) come in two colours black and white, and retail for £299.99 (currys.co.uk) You'll get a two-year guarantee with these earbuds, which is always a sign of a promising product.

The choice really is yours with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), as you can choose just how much of the outside world you want to let in, by customising your experience using quiet, immersion and aware modes. You'll also be able to listen up to 6 hours in Quiet & Aware Modes (4 hours in immersive). With the ability to wirelessly charge the case & holds up to three additional full charges... Pretty impressive, right?

Hate that feeling of earbuds falling out mid jog, or them falling to the floor as you run for the bus? Well, with Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) you can forgo those worries. Nine combinations of eartips and stability bands to find your perfect fit.

So, whether you like to block out the world on your commute, listen to 80s disco on your marathon training or stream podcasts at your desk, Bose has got you covered with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). And, when an important call comes through, you'll listen with crystal clear audio, thanks to noise-rejecting mics. Although, if you don’t want to pause your tunes to take a call, we’re not telling anyone…

To keep up to date with all things Bose, check out the brand at currys.co.uk