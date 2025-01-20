Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bitcoin price hits new all-time record amid Trump-fuelled frenzy

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 20 January 2025 02:31 EST
Comments
(The Independent)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time-high amid a crypto market frenzy fuelled by incoming US president Donald Trump.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency reached above $108,000 for the first time in its history on Monday morning, just hours before Trump is dues to take office.

Bitcoin’s latest price surge follows the launch of Trump’s own cryptocurrency, as well as that of his wife Melania.

$TRUMP and $MELANIA were both launched over the weekend, with Trump’s coin reaching a market cap of more than $5 billion.

Trump has promised the crypto industry that he will make the US the “bitcoin capital of the world” as president.

More to follow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in