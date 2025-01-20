Bitcoin price hits new all-time record amid Trump-fuelled frenzy
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time-high amid a crypto market frenzy fuelled by incoming US president Donald Trump.
The world’s leading cryptocurrency reached above $108,000 for the first time in its history on Monday morning, just hours before Trump is dues to take office.
Bitcoin’s latest price surge follows the launch of Trump’s own cryptocurrency, as well as that of his wife Melania.
$TRUMP and $MELANIA were both launched over the weekend, with Trump’s coin reaching a market cap of more than $5 billion.
Trump has promised the crypto industry that he will make the US the “bitcoin capital of the world” as president.
More to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments