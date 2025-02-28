Bitcoin price plunges again in latest crypto market shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The price of bitcoin has plunged once again in the latest shock to the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin has fallen almost 9 per cent in the last 24 hours. The market as a whole is down 8.6 per cent.

It comes after a run of market shocks over the last week that together mean bitcoin is now down 20 per cent in the last seven days.

Some large cryptocurrencies are even more effected. Ethereum – still the second biggest cryptocurrency – is down almost 25 per cent in the last week.

Ethereum was at the centre of the hack on Bybit, a crypto exchange, last week. In that attack, which has been branded the biggest heist in digital history, hackers stole almost $1.5 billion in the digital currency.

The falls in crypto came as US markets traded down on Thursday amid fears over tech stocks and the threat of tariffs being imposed by Donald Trump. The Nasdaq had fallen 2.8 per cent on Thursday, for instance, its biggest single-day drop in a month.

"We're almost in a situation where there is so much news that it's leaving traders paralysed, because they don't know what to focus on, and particularly with Trump, what is a negotiating gambit and what is a serious policy proposal," said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Given the degree of uncertainty, it does make sense to lighten up on positioning, particularly in riskier assets."