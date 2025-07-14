Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bitcoin has rocketed through historic highs as the crypto market continues to make record gains.

The leading cryptocurrency reached $120,000, marking both an all-time high and an important landmark for those who believe that bitcoin is undervalued.

It came amid widespread gains across the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin has gained more than 10 per cent in the last week, but other large digital currencies have gained even more, with ethereum up almost 20 per cent.

The gains coincided with the arrival of “Crypto Week” in the US. That will see US lawmakers debate a set of laws that propose to provide new regulatory frameworks for the cryptocurrency market.

They have been encouraged by Donald Trump, who has lent his support to the market both by promising new legislation and regulatory changes, but also even launching his own digital currencies.

This week’s debates will look at three pieces of legislation, which both look to clarify points of legal uncertainty but also looks to limit the role of the US government in the technology. They include the ‘Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act’, for instance, which would ban the Federal Reserve from launching its own cryptocurrency – a move that critics argue would limit the privacy features of digital coins.

Bitcoin has seen dramatic gains since the president took office in January. Though its value fell slightly through the spring, it has now almost doubled its value in the last year.

The cryptocurrency market is now worth $3.4 trillion, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap.