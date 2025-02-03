Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said that it is probably “smart” to ban all under-16s from social media.

Amid widespread concern about the impact of social media, Australia’s parliament voted last month to ban all under-16s from such technology platforms, marking one of the world’s strictest measures against internet use for minors.

Under the new rules, set to come into full effect within a year, platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook will be required block under-16 users or risk fines of up to $49.5m AUD (£25.7m).

Speaking about his own relationship with technology as a child, Mr Gates told the BBC: “Everything that comes along can be used in excess. I mean there are people who think their kids read too much and they should get outside and play.”

Put to him that the same applies to mobile phones, the billionaire continued: “I think that’s legitimate – same thing with video games. Social networking even more.

“We know we have to think a lot, particularly about how kids use it, but also even when adults do.”

Asked whether he would take a view on what age his own grandchild should have access to social media, he said: “I think this idea of holding kids back until say age 16, which apparently Australia is going to try to do, I think it’ll be fascinating to see if that’s beneficial.

“I think there’s a good chance that that’s a smart thing.”

open image in gallery The UK’s parliament passed the Online Safety Bill in 2023 intending to make the internet safer for children ( Yui Mok/PA )

Speaking about the Australian ban, prime minister Anthony Albanese previously acknowledged that protecting every child would be difficult, but told parents that the government has “got your back”.

Mr Albanese said: “We know that technology moves fast. No government is going to be able to protect every child from every threat – but we have to do all we can. Parents are worried sick about this. We know they’re working without a map – no generation has faced this challenge before.”

The UK’s technology secretary Peter Kyle said in November that he was in touch with Australia’s government about their ban, and suggested he was open to the idea of a similar move in Britain, but later insisted that no such plans were currently on the cards.

While the minimum age to create an account on most social media apps is 13, UK regulator Ofcom warned in 2022 that nearly a quarter those aged between eight and 12 who use social media have a profile that makes them appear to be aged 18 or above.

“That means there’s a lot of children out there who might be at risk of seeing potentially harmful content, and even contact from other users who are unaware of their real age,” the regulator warned.

open image in gallery Technology secretary Peter Kyle has insisted that a ban similar to that in Australia is highly unlikely ( Ben Whitlet/PA )

As part of the government’s long-awaited Online Safety Act, passed by parliament in 2023, Ofcom published its first set of new rules in December which will legally require social media sites to take action against illegal content.

The regulator said platforms would have until March to assess the risk of their users encountering illegal content and implement safety measures to mitigate those risks, or face enforcement action if they fail to comply.

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom has the power to fine firms up to £18m or 10 per cent of their qualifying global turnover, and in very serious cases can apply for sites to be blocked in the UK.

Mr Gates’ comments came ahead of the publication of his memoir Source Code. Speaking to The Independent, the philanthropist opened up about his relationship with fellow billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

“He’s been nice to me at times, and mean to me at times,” the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist said. “I will try and work with him because he’s brilliant, he’s rich, he’s influential.”