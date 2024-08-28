Support truly

A new mobile phone takes inspiration from Barbie as well as people’s concern about the damage their devices might be doing to their wellbeing.

The retro-inspired flip phone intentionally includes none of the smart features that have made the iPhone and other devices such as constant presence in our lives.

It costs £99 and is available to order now.

Instead, it includes only technologies that were available in the 1990s and 2000s era of the early mobile phone: a camera, calls and texts. It cannot connect to social media or the internet.

That should help make it easier to do a “digital detox”, the creators of the device suggest. The flip phone comes with digital wellbeing tips and creators HMD said that they have seen an increased interest in taking a break from today’s feature-filled devices.

As well as its features, or lack thereof, the device comes with a range of stickers and covers that can be used to customise the phone.

Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer at HMD, said: “In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops.

“This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.

“Barbie is as popular as she’s ever been, and feature phones are continuing to go from strength to strength – we’re bringing two brilliant things together.

“We cannot wait for people to get their hands on the device and take a holiday from their smartphone.”

Analysts suggested that the release might be able to tap into continuing demand for phones without the internet and other smart features, amid increasing interest in digital detox and weariness about today’s advanced devices.

“HMD should be applauded for adding a bit of fun to the humble ‘dumb phone’. Everyone I’ve shown the phone to loves the idea and the design. It’s a very eye-catching product that definitely turns heads,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst and marketing officer at CCS Insight.

“Some may think the dumbphone has reached the end of the line, but this year CCS Insight estimates that over 400,000 will be sold in the UK. That’s an attractive niche for a company like HMD.

“The Barbie phone taps into the current digital detox trend with a fun design that could have broad appeal. I’d imagine quite a few people will be tempted to buy it as a bit of fun, but in reality, everyone is so dependent on their smartphones that anything more than the odd day of detox will be a stretch.”

HMD has long looked to tap into the interest in turning away from today’s smartphones as well as nostalgia for an earlier period of devices. The company is largely made up of Nokia’s old phone business, and is run by many of its previous executives, selling updated versions of the company’s beloved devices such as the 3310.