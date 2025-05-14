China’s Baidu plans to launch driverless taxis in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese tech giant Baidu is set to launch a driverless taxi service in Europe for the first time, according to a report.

The firm’s Apollo Go robotaxi service will begin testing in Switzerland before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The self-driving taxis will also launch in Turkey and the Middle East amid rising competition in the space.

Ride-hailing pioneer Uber said this month that it plans to deploy driverless taxis in Europe early next year, having partnered with Chinese self-driving startup Momenta.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said at the time that the move was to “pave the way for a future where more riders around the world experience the benefits of reliable and affordable autonomous mobility”.

Tesla has also signalled its intention to introduce robotaxis to Austin, Texas, next month.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has already rolled out its robotaxis in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, with new services set to launch in Georgia and Japan this year.

The driverless cabs have faced push back in some regions, with city officials in San Francisco blaming the technology for obstructing emergency vehicles and causing traffic.

Vandals targeted an unoccupied Waymo taxi in February last year, smashing its windows, covering it in paint and setting it on fire. That same month, a Waymo vehicle collided with a cyclist after reportedly failing to spot it behind a truck at an intersection.

open image in gallery A Waymo driverless robotaxi was torched in San Francisco on 10 February, 2024 ( Screenshot/ YouTube/ Frisco Live 415 )

A Waymo spokesperson said at the time: “The cyclist was occluded by the truck and quickly followed behind it, crossing into the Waymo vehicle’s path.”

Baidu has been operating its autonomous Apollo Go taxis, which run without any human safety drivers, in China for several years.

Its largest market is Wuhan, where more than 500 robotaxis operate 24 hours a day across more than half of the city.

The expansion to Switzerland follows a deal with PostAuto, a division of Swiss Post that runs public bus services.

Baidu and Swiss Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment.