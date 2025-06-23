Reuse, repair, refurbish – why Back Market’s greener tech is the smart choice

There's something about the sheen of a new device and the clean lines of its untouched packaging that never fails to excite. But in a world where phones, laptops and consoles are upgraded faster than ever, it’s worth pausing to consider what happens after the thrill fades. For many families juggling budgets and environmental concerns, the cycle of fast tech feels unsustainable.

Every year, millions of tonnes of e-waste pile up and the carbon footprint from new devices grows heavier. The rush to always have the latest model comes at a price – both to the planet and our wallets.

That’s where refurbished tech steps in, quietly rewriting the rules. It’s not just about saving money (although that’s a big part of it); it’s about making smarter, more thoughtful choices that extend the life of devices and ease their strain on the environment.

Back Market, a marketplace dedicated to refurbished tech, is helping families tap into this smarter approach by offering devices that are kinder to the planet and don’t compromise on performance. Because sometimes, lasting value beats fleeting novelty.

Leading the refurb revolution

Choosing refurbished tech through Back Market has become an increasingly popular way to save money while shrinking environmental impact. Whether you’re a dad looking to swap out that scratched, water-damaged excuse for a phone, or a mum that just wants to take family photos without the 2008 grain, a Back Market-refurbished device could cost you half the price and cut carbon emissions by as much as 92 per cent, compared to buying new. This means the greenhouse gases produced during the life cycle of a refurbished iPhone – from manufacturing to disposal – are just a fraction of those from a brand-new one. In fact, that reduction is roughly equivalent to the emissions generated by driving from London to Amsterdam.

Every product on Back Market is carefully tested and restored, backed by warranties that offer peace of mind. Be it an iPad Air for the kids’ homework or a MacBook M1 for the daily grind, the selection is extensive. So far, customers have helped avoid 7.5million kilograms of e-waste and nearly 2billion tonnes of CO2 emissions – proof that thoughtful tech choices really do add up.

Reframing what it means to be ‘new’

The reality is, most tech doesn’t need replacing, but rather: reviving. A refurbished tablet, for example, uses 86 per cent less water than manufacturing a new one. That’s the equivalent of 105 years’ worth of human drinking water, saved. With Back Market, it’s not just about cutting emissions or waste (although you’ll do plenty of that); it’s about extending the life of high-quality tech – for up to half the price – while still getting the speed, features and reliability you’d expect from the latest devices.

Premium tech without the premium price

Back Market's refurbished range spans everything from the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 to a PS5, Nintendo Switch or pair of Beats headphones. Looking to upgrade the family laptop? A MacBook Air M1, 13in (2020) could save you more than £600 versus buying new. Need a smartwatch or tablet that won’t break the bank? Think £400 of savings on an Apple Watch Ultra (2022) or an iPad Air (2022) for less than half price, all tested, guaranteed and good to go.

