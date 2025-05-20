Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has revealed its plans for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, during which it will update every one of its products.

The WWDC event will run from 9 June to 13 June, Apple has said. While it contains some in-person events – more than 1,000 developers and students will be invited to its Apple Park campus – most of the week is now held online.

Those online events will begin with a live streamed keynote on 9 June, at 10am local pacific time or 6pm in the UK. It will be streamed on Apple’s website, through the Apple TV app, and on YouTube, with a replay being made available after it has concluded.

That will then be followed up with a range of online events focused on developers: Apple’s “Platforms State of The Union”, during which it shows off more technical parts of the updates, as well as more than 100 technical sessions and labs with Apple’s staff.

Apple’s schedule made clear that updates would come to all of its platforms, with the invitation mentioning “advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS”.

Apple is widely expected to focus on new AI features in the event. The company used last year’s WWDC to launch Apple Intelligence, its branded AI tools – but it has been mired in controversy since.

The rollout of some of the features that were shown off during WWDC, such as an improved version of Siri, have either been delayed or cancelled. Apple will presumably use the event to try and refocus on other upcoming AI-powered changes.

Some of those new Apple Intelligence tools could include a new power system that will help save battery, as well as non-AI features.

Those could include a near-total visual redesign of iOS and iPad OS that would bring it more in line with the transparent look of VisionOS, which powers Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Siri is expected to take less of a starring role. Though it was central to the launch of Apple Intelligence, the major update that was promised last year is yet to materialise, and Apple is rumoured to be looking to separate Siri’s from its broader AI tools.

Apple’s new software is usually released to developers straight after its WWDC event, before a public beta in the summer and a full release in autumn, alongside the launch of the new iPhones.