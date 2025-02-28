The bizarre way counterfeiters are duping people into buying fake Apple chargers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counterfeit Apple power adapters are being weighted with metal to trick consumers into believing they’re buying genuine products, a joint investigation by Apple and UK charity Electrical Safety First has revealed.

The practice, uncovered after examining a range of counterfeit chargers from the UK and EU, raises serious safety concerns.

Apple identified 116 counterfeit power adapters – 56 from the UK and 60 from the EU – bearing either Apple trademarks or designed to mimic genuine chargers. Of these, 22 underwent detailed internal examination. Alarmingly, Electrical Safety First discovered that 68% of these contained metal weights, a dangerous addition that could lead to short circuits, electric shocks, and fires.

The weights are likely added to give the fake adapters the heft and feel of genuine Apple products, further deceiving unsuspecting buyers. The investigation highlights the risks associated with counterfeit electronics and underscores the importance of purchasing chargers from reputable sources.

Within a genuine power adapter there is sufficient separation between internal components to ensure that the incoming 240 volts from the mains electricity supply does not come into contact with the USB output connector, the end used to charge your device.

open image in gallery Metal weights inside a counterfeit Apple adapter ( Electrical Safety First/PA Wire )

Counterfeiters insert metal to compensate for the missing weight that would usually be made up of high-quality components typically found in a genuine adapter.

The investigation found these metal weights compromised the electrical separation, meaning the consumer was at risk of coming into contact with a “very harmful” level of voltage.

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at Electrical Safety First, said: “Criminal counterfeiters are doing everything they can to trick shoppers into thinking they’ve bagged a bargain, developing their tactics to avoid suspicion.

“Some of these new tactics are increasing the risk of electric shock and fire to the buyer including adding in metal weights to give the impression the adapter feels like a legitimate product.

“Criminals are working harder than ever to deceive consumers, with no regard for their safety in the process.”

A separate test was undertaken to determine the strength of the plug pins on the adapters, with 71% failing.

Many of the plug pins snapped completely or became distorted during the test, which the charity warned could result in the pin becoming lodged in a socket outlet and exposing the user to an electric shock.

Mr Osborne said: “If you’re looking to bag an electronic bargain it has never been more important to stick to a reputable retailer or manufacturer in order to shield yourself and your loved ones from fakes that could risk your safety.”