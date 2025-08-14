Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Apple brings back one of the Apple Watch’s main features after it disappeared

Blood oxygen monitoring had to be removed because of a patent issue

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 14 August 2025 10:26 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Apple will finally restore one of the Apple Watch’s central features.

In 2020, Apple started adding blood oxygen monitoring to its watches, with a view to allowing people to track their wellness. It was the headline feature of that year’s Apple Watch Series 6 update.

But in 2023, Apple was hit by a patent claim by Masimo, a medical technology company. It claimed that the Watch used patented technology to do that pulse oximetry – and the resulting legal case meant that Apple was forced to disable the feature on new watches in the US.

It has been removed ever since, though reports have suggested that it is switched off in software and that the Watch itself was unchanged. The removal also only affected new Watches.

Now, however, Apple says that it has found a way to allow existing Apple Watches that do not have the feature to get it, without infringing those patents.

When Apple Watch owners update their iPhone to iOS 18.6.1 and their WatchOS to 11.6.1, they will get access to the feature.

It will work by gathering the data on the Apple Watch but sending it to be calculated on the iPhone, where it can be seen on the Health app. Apple says that update was the result of a recent customers ruling.

Apple Watches that already had the feature – from before, or those outside of the US – will not be affected by the change.

Apple’s legal cases with Masimo are still ongoing, and the relevant patents are set to expire in 2028.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in