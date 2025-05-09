Two months left to file claim in $95M Siri settlement
Less than two months remain for Apple users to file a claim in a class action lawsuit accusing Siri of eavesdropping
A claim today makes Apple pay.
The July 2 deadline to file a claim in Apple’s $95 million Siri settlement is approaching, offering compensation to users who claim their devices secretly listened to conversations without their permission.
The settlement resolves a five-year-old class action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of allowing its Siri virtual assistant to eavesdrop through various Apple devices over the past decade. The lawsuit claims that Siri-enabled devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod touches and Apple TVs, were prone to unintentional activation, potentially capturing confidential conversations without the user’s consent.
Voice recordings were then shared with advertisers, claimants allege.
Apple denies any wrongdoing despite agreeing to pay the $95 million settlement. The company said they’re settling to avoid further litigation and move forward from Siri concerns.
To be eligible for a payday, users must have owned one or more of these devices that experienced unintended Siri activation between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024.
Eligible consumers may have also been notified by mail or email. Siri users can still submit a claim even without receiving a notification.
Those who qualify can submit a claim by visiting the Lopez v. Apple Inc. website.
Potential payouts could be up to $20 per Siri device, though the final amount may vary depending on the total number of valid claims filed.
