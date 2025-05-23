Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is working on smart glasses that could be ready within the year, according to a new report.

The glasses would feature an array of sensors that allow them to be aware of the world around them, according to Bloomberg.

The company is planning to launch the glasses in 2026, the report claims.

That would put them in direct competition with Meta’s popular glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Those include a camera, microphone, speakers that project into the ear and a connection that allow them to speak to Meta’s AI assistant.

The Apple glasses would presumably function similarly to Apple’s existing AirPods. They include a microphone and a camera that can be used to talk to the Siri virtual assistant.

But the glasses would include at least one camera that would allow it to see the world and presumably incorporate that context into answers.

Some rumours have suggested that Apple is also working on possible AirPods that would include a camera themselves – though it remains unclear whether those will launch, and what the camera could be used for.

Apple has already released its Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset that the owner wears like goggles. But that is heavy and uses cameras to project the outside world onto a screen on the outside.

Meta has its own such headset, as well as its glasses, and has explicitly said that it is looking to integrate the two into a lightweight headset that would show the real world but also offer the ability to overlay virtual information and objects onto it.

Apple has long said that its primary interest is in augmented rather than virtual reality, and that the aim of the Vision Pro headset is to connect users with the outside world.