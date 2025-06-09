Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple’s latest software update for Macs will be the last that works on many of its computers, it has announced.

On Monday, Apple introduced MacOS Tahoe, its latest major update to its Mac operating system. Shortly after, it said that update would be the final one to support Intel-based Macs.

Between 2006 and the start of this decade, Apple’s Macs used processors bought from Intel. Then, in 2020, it said that it would start shifting instead to its own Apple Silicon chips, a move that was completed by 2023.

Now, Apple has said that none of those Intel computers will receive any further major updates, after this year’s. Some of those computers were made relatively recently, including 2020 versions of the MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Pro.

That will finally complete Apple’s move away from Intel processors, and mean that all of its software is built only for its own processors.

The new version of MacOS, Tahoe, cuts off support for many other Macs, including many 2019 versions of the MacBook Pro.

Those computers that can download MacOS Tahoe will continue to receive security updates for three years. That will ensure they are updated to stay safe from new hacks and cyber attacks even though they will not receive new features.

When Apple announced its transition to Apple Silicon, it also introduced a technology called Rosetta, which allowed apps built for Intel to work on those newer computers. Apple said that it will cut off support for that technology for the next two major MacOS releases, but suggested that it will come to an end in the version of MacOS to be released in 2027.

As such, some software that has not been updated for the new architecture may stop working after that point.

Apple made the announcement during its Worldwide Developers Conference, its annual software event. It also showed off a new look for all of its software.