Apple fans queue up as the iPhone 17 goes on sale

Apple fans queued outside the company’s flagship London store from the crack of dawn to get their hands on the iPhone 17 as the latest smartphone range went on sale in the UK.

Excited customers flocked to the technology giant’s base on Regent Street on Friday morning for the new device which promises an updated front camera, 256GB of storage and all-day battery life.

The latest phone is priced from £799 and comes in a range of colours including lavender and sage.

It is part of a line-up of new products that went on sale on Friday including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — along with Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and the third-generation AirPods Pro.

Among those in the queue was Michael Issott, 24, from Bournemouth, who said: “I get the new iPhone every year, so it’s became a bit of a habit.”

Mr Issott said he has been getting the latest device annually for four years, adding that the release day tends to fall around his birthday.

“Tomorrow it’s my birthday so I tell myself it’s a treat, it’s a birthday present,” he said.

Mr Issott said he was most excited about the enhanced front-facing camera and improved battery.

Taras, 21, from Russia, said he began queueing at 5am and is buying the new device for re-sale.

“It’s the only one reason why you should buy on the first day. It’s only for re-sale,” he said.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said: “iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life, from the bigger and brighter ProMotion display with 3x better scratch resistance, to all-day battery life with faster charging, the A19 chip for powerful performance, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the innovative Centre Stage front camera — our best front camera yet.”