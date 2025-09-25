Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple could stop selling some of its products in Europe if the EU does not repeal a controversial law, it has said.

The company has long fought against the European Digital Markets Act, a sweeping set of powers that were introduced by the European Union in an attempt to limit the power of Big Tech companies and help protect competition. They require that major tech companies such as Apple and others open up their platforms to ensure that smaller rivals can compete, for instance.

But Apple has now said that the restrictions of the rule mean that European citizens are already missing out on features or not getting them on time – and that it could eventually mean that some products do not arrive at all.

Apple’s intervention came as the European Commission reviews the law, marking its first evaluation of the act's effectiveness and its capacity to respond to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. The commission had invited stakeholder feedback until September 24.

The iPhone maker said that EU users are experiencing delays in new features and facing increased privacy and security risks due to the DMA.

Apple asked the commission to reassess how the law affects EU consumers who use its products, saying it will continue to work to deliver new features while meeting legal requirements.

A European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday that "Gatekeepers, like Apple, must allow interoperability of third-party devices with their operating systems," reaffirming that compliance under the DMA is an obligation, not a choice.

Apple said the law has forced it to postpone the rollout of several features in the EU, including iPhone mirroring to Mac and live translation with AirPods, citing engineering challenges.

The company, which sells millions of its devices and services in the bloc, said location-based features in Maps have been postponed in the EU because the DMA requires it to make certain features work with non-Apple products or third-party developers.

The iPhone maker said it has not found a way to comply with the bloc's demands without compromising user data and that its proposed safeguards were rejected by the European Commission.

"It's become clear that we can't solve every problem the DMA creates," Apple said.

"Over time, it's become clear that the DMA isn't helping markets. It's making it harder to do business in Europe."

In June, Apple changed rules and fees in its App Store in the EU to comply with the bloc's antitrust order.

The DMA, which came into force last year, requires large tech firms to open up their platforms to competitors.

Apple said this has led to a "riskier, less intuitive" app experience for EU users, with sideloading and alternative marketplaces introducing threats such as scams, malware and pornography apps that were previously banned on its store.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has consistently criticised the DMA, while the commission has firmly rebutted Trump's statement.

Additional reporting by agencies