iPhone designer reveals one regret about the iconic Apple smartphone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive has revealed the decision that “weighs” on him decades after working on the iPhone.

Sir Jony joined Apple in 1992 and became senior vice president of industrial design for the company following the return of co-founder Steve Jobs.

He remained in the role until 2019, and has gone on to design the emblem for the coronation of King Charles III in 2023.

The 57-year-old said his work on the device had been on his mind when making decisions on other projects, but said he was still proud of the phone.

“I celebrate and am encouraged by the very positive contribution (of the iPhone), the empowerment, the liberty that is provided to so many people in so many ways,” he told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

open image in gallery Sir Jony Ive has spoken about his feelings around designing the iPhone

“Just because the not so positive consequences, I mean they weren’t intended, but that doesn’t matter relative to how I feel responsible, and that weighs, and is a contributor to decisions that I have made since, and decisions that I’m making in the future.”

His comments came after he told Laverne he knew “the transformative nature” of what had been invented with the phone prior to its release, and added that he knew there would be “unpredicted consequences”.

Speaking about the impact of smartphones on everyday life, he added: “It’s something that is both important and difficult.

“When you can connect to people, but it can be anywhere in your house, or while you’re travelling, that alone is extremely powerful and you need a very particular resolve and discipline not to be drawn in and seduced to be constantly exercising their capability.

“But we’ve worked very hard recognising just the power of these tools to use them, I think responsibly and carefully, and like everybody, I find that difficult.”

The Chingford-born designer is also the current chancellor of the Royal College of Art in London.

Apple has been contacted for comment.