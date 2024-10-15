Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Apple has announced a new iPad Mini focused on artificial intelligence.

The smaller tablet will be the first of its kind to support the new Apple Intelligence features the company is promoting as the future of its devices. They include writing tools to rewrite text, an updated version of Siri that can use personal context, and additions within apps such as a “Clean Up” tool to remove people or objects from images.

The iPad Mini has not been updated since 2021 and therefore was lacking support for those AI tools as well as other recent introductions, such as Apple’s newer Pencil styluses.

The new update brings the A17 Pro chip, from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has said that advanced processors are required to run Apple Intelligence – which means that only the iPhone 15 Pro and this year’s iPhone 16 line-up has access to them.

As well as bringing those new AI tools, the A17 Pro should also bring better graphics performance and faster processing while using apps.

It costs $499 or £499. It can be ordered now and will be available from Wednesday, 23 October.

The iPad mini has tended to receive fewer refreshes than its larger siblings. But it remains popular with many users, with Apple pointing to uses including professional apps for pilots, doctors and others who may need a more portable device than a large iPad and a larger screen than those on the iPhone.

“There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, in a statement. “With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”