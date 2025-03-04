Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has launched a new iPad Air – less than a year since the last one.

An update brings the M3 chip, to replace the M2 that powered that previous version of the computer, released last May. Apple did not say how much quicker that had made the computer compared to its predecessor, but claimed the M3 version is twice as fast as the M1-powered Air that was released in 2022.

Almost everything else about the new iPad remains the same. It comes in two sizes options (11- and 13-inch) and four different colours.

It starts at $599, or the same in pounds, for the smaller model, and $749 for the larger one. Those prices are the same as the previous version.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, had teased the announcement in a tweet posted on Monday in which he had said there would be “something in the air” this week. That was taken to be a reference to a rumoured new MacBook Air as well as iPad Air – and the laptop could be released later in the week.

Apple also released a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air, as well as an update for the base iPad.

“iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing.

“For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level.”

Apple’s iPad Air sits between the base version of the iPad, which uses a slower chip and older technology, and the high-end Pro, which has a premium spec including the latest M4 chip and a better display, as well as being Apple’s thinnest product.

Apple also said it would update the base and cheapest iPad with a new chip of its own. It will now use the A16 – which was first introduced in 2022, with the iPhone 14 Pro – and it will also start at double the storage.

That too will stay at the same price: $329, or the same in pounds. Both new iPads can be pre-ordered now and will arrive on 12 March.