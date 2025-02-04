Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has launched a new feature for asking people to do things – using AI, if they want to.

The new tool, called Apple Invites, comes in an app for the iPhone but can also be used by people without any Apple device at all.

It aims to make it easy to bring friends and family together for any event by sharing invitations.

Those invitations can come with playlists and personal photos, and lets people share those after the event.

They can even be created with the AI tools that the company has branded Apple Intelligence. Users can ask the prompt the system to create text for the invitation, and use its generative image system to make photos for the invite itself.

Apple’s calendar and event features have been largely unchanged for years. While it offers a Calendar app and the ability to share that through iCloud, the features within those services have hardly changed at all since they were launched.

open image in gallery The app is integrated with iCloud ( Apple )

The person creating an invitation is able to create an event and then add whatever information they like, including their address. They can then send that invite to their guests, who can see all the information and reply.

Creating an invite requires an Apple iCloud+ subscription, which includes everyone who pays for any tier of storage. But anyone can see and reply to those invites, and they can respond from the web if they do not have an Apple device to use.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of worldwide product marketing for apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

The Apple Invites app can be downloaded now through the App Store or accessed from the web.