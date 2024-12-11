Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new AI-powered features for the iPhone, named Apple Intelligence, are finally available in the UK.

Users in the country now have access to all the same AI tools that have been available for users in the US in recent weeks – as well as more that arrive today.

They include an upgraded version of Siri, writing tools to help with the drafting and proofing of emails and texts, and notification summaries that look to shorten long message chains. The new features include generative AI tools that allow people to make AI images of their friends, and to ask for whole new emoji.

Some of the features that were revealed when Apple Intelligence was introduced in June are still unavailable. That includes a totally revamped Siri, which will be able to use people’s personal context to answer queries.

They arrive with the launch of iOS 18.2 and updates to the iPad and Mac operating systems. Those are now available to download from the Settings app and the option to enable the new features should then appear.

Apple said when it announced the new AI features that they would only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, and the latest iPhone 16 line-up, and that remains true in the UK. They are available on most modern Macs and iPads.

The rollout has been staggered across the world in part to ensure that the AI tools were localised to each region. But in some places – such as Europe, where they are yet to be released – they have also been held back as a result of regulation that Apple says means makes it harder to offer those features to users.

Apple has said that it will continue to roll out the features in other languages and regions next year.