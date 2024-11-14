Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Apple is facing a £3 billion claim from consumer group Which? for allegedly forcing its cloud storage on customers.

The UK watchdog claims the US tech giant has breached competition law by encouraging iPhone, iPad and Mac users to sign up to its iCloud services in order to store their photos, videos and other personal data.

Which? also alleges that Apple stifled competition by making it difficult for customers to access rival products while using the iOS operating system.

This practice has allowed Apple to overcharge around 40 million users for iCloud subscriptions since 2015, according to the claim, which was filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Which? argues that individual Apple customers are entitled to an average of £70 each for the anti-competitive actions.

“We believe Apple customers are owed nearly £3 billion as a result of the tech giant forcing its iCloud services on customers and cutting off competition from rival services,” said Which? chief executive Anabel Hoult.

“By bringing this claim, Which? is showing big corporations like Apple that they cannot rip off UK consumers without facing repercussions. Taking this legal action means we can help consumers to get the redress that they are owed, deter similar behaviour in the future, and create a better, more competitive market.”

Apple said in a statement that it “rejected” any claims that its iCloud practices were anti-competitive, adding that it would defend itself against any legal claims.

“Apple believes in providing our customers with choices. Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many rely on a wide range of third-party alternatives for data storage,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition, we work hard to make data transfer as easy as possible - whether it is to iCloud or another service.”