Apple announces major WWDC event amid questions over the future of its AI tools
Event will be held online, as it has been since the pandemic
Apple has announced a major software event amid questions over how it will deal with the AI revolution.
The company will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, in the week of 9 June. As usual, it will begin with a keynote presentation during which Apple will show off the latest updates to its software.
As it has since the pandemic, Apple will hold the vast majority of the event online. But it will also hold a “special event in Apple Park” on 9 June, to watch the keynote, it said.
Last year, WWDC saw the introduction of Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI tools, which includes an image generator and an overhaul of Siri. It was hailed as a slightly late response to the artificial intelligence revolution that has brought new products including ChatGPT.
In the time since, however, only some of those products have been released. And in recent weeks, Apple has announced that many of them will be delayed – seemingly without a specific launch date.
That delay and the problems with launching some of the more sophisticated AI updates, such as the introduction of the new Siri, have also led to a shake-up at Apple, where staff have been moved around to try and revive the plans for Apple Intelligence, reports have suggested.
Apple will presumably use the event to highlight some of those AI updates, as well as other changes to its operating systems. WWDC typically sees the launch of new versions of all of Apple’s products, with the year’s biggest updates to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and other operating systems.
This year, the iPhone might get the biggest design overhaul in a generation, reports have suggested. The look could be dramatically changed to match the more spatial and transparent look of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which was unveiled at WWDC in 2023.
