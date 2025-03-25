Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has announced a major software event amid questions over how it will deal with the AI revolution.

The company will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, in the week of 9 June. As usual, it will begin with a keynote presentation during which Apple will show off the latest updates to its software.

As it has since the pandemic, Apple will hold the vast majority of the event online. But it will also hold a “special event in Apple Park” on 9 June, to watch the keynote, it said.

Last year, WWDC saw the introduction of Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI tools, which includes an image generator and an overhaul of Siri. It was hailed as a slightly late response to the artificial intelligence revolution that has brought new products including ChatGPT.

In the time since, however, only some of those products have been released. And in recent weeks, Apple has announced that many of them will be delayed – seemingly without a specific launch date.

That delay and the problems with launching some of the more sophisticated AI updates, such as the introduction of the new Siri, have also led to a shake-up at Apple, where staff have been moved around to try and revive the plans for Apple Intelligence, reports have suggested.

Apple will presumably use the event to highlight some of those AI updates, as well as other changes to its operating systems. WWDC typically sees the launch of new versions of all of Apple’s products, with the year’s biggest updates to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and other operating systems.

This year, the iPhone might get the biggest design overhaul in a generation, reports have suggested. The look could be dramatically changed to match the more spatial and transparent look of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which was unveiled at WWDC in 2023.