Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Apple update will turn its AirPods Pro into hearing aids.

A software update is now available in the UK that allows people to test their hearing and then have the earphones amplify the sounds they might not be able to hear.

It works only on the latest AirPods Pro 2, and needs to be set up with a compatible iPhone or iPad, with an update that is now available.

Apple had announced the hearing aid feature last year, as part of a suite of hearing health features launched with the iPhone. But it has been gradually rolling them out in different locations in line with approval from regulators and officials.

Using the tool starts with a test, during which users make clear what sounds they can hear, with a view to detecting mild to moderate hearing loss. That will then be stored in the iPhone and can be used in a variety of different ways.

The iPhone or iPad will remember the specific parts of hearing loss, for instance, and then make personal adjustments to the sound of music and films that are being watched on the device.

But it can also be used while wearing the AirPods to amplify the sound of the real world and hopefully make it more audible.

The tech giant said mild to moderate hearing loss affects millions of people in the UK, and research has shown that left untreated, it can affect health and wellbeing, including an increased risk of social isolation and dementia.

Adding the tool to a popular electronics product may also help those who are reluctant to consider hearing aids.

Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, said: "At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we're delighted to bring the hearing aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2."

The new features will join an existing tools designed to protect user hearing, including a loud sound reduction system which detects exposure to loud noises and reduces it without interfering with the core sound of what a user is listening to.

Additional reporting by agencies