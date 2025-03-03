Apple about to launch a whole new product, Tim Cook suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is preparing to launch a new product this week, Tim Cook has said – though it is not clear what it is.

The chief executive posted a vague tweet that something would be happening “this week” along with a brief video. It made use of the tagline “there’s something in the AIR”.

The most likely suspect for an update is a new MacBook Air. It will probably be updated to use Apple’s latest M4 chip, as well as extra RAM and the option to use it with more displays.

That “something in the air” tagline was also used when Apple first introduced the MacBook Air, in 2008.

But it might also be joined by a new iPad Air, too. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that Apple stores are running low on the tablet, and that the company has planned long introduction sessions that could suggest a “double Air announcement”.

The latest iPad Air was only introduced in May. But it does use Apple’s M2 chip – which was first launched in 2022 – and so Apple may opt to bring that more up to date and use its latest processors, too.

Mr Cook’s tweet did not give any information about how the new products would be announced. But the decision to post a video suggests that it will not be at an event of the kind the company hosts for bigger products such as the iPhone, and will probably take the form of an update to its website and a small video introduction.