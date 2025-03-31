Apple is building an AI doctor, report claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is planning to build an AI doctor that could live inside your phone, according to a new report.

The plan, named “Project Mulberry”, is an attempt to build an AI agent that could replicate a real doctor, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The system is being trained by real doctors so that it could use artificial intelligence to give the kind of advice they would give, it said. That would come as part of a broader revamp of the iPhone’s Health app, perhaps with a paid-for subscription service known as Health+.

Apple has already integrated AI into other parts of its ecosystem, under the Apple Intelligence branding, though that plan has recently run into problems. Other health platforms have also used AI to offer hints, such as Garmin, which recently provoked some outrage by launching a new artificially intelligent subscription service that offers advice to users.

Apple’s system appears to take the vast amount of health data that is already gathered by its products and services, particularly the Apple Watch. But it will then use AI to analyse that information and offer the kind of guidance a doctor might, the report claimed.

But it might also include other data that has not been a central part of Apple’s offering so far. That might include food tracking, for instance.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said that he hopes that Apple’s biggest contribution to society will be in health. As such, it has built a range of tools intended at improving the wellbeing of its users: not only major products such as the Apple Watch, but smaller software updates such as new hearing tools.