Apple is working on glasses and a ‘pendant’ that let you chat with AI, report sas
New hardware comes amid rumours that Apple is planning major revamp of its Siri assistant
Apple is working on a host of new wearable devices built for artificial intelligence, according to new reports.
The company already integrates Siri personal assistant into its wearable devices, such as its AirPods and Apple Watches. But it is planning to build new products that are more able to take advantage of this technology: smart glasses, a “pendant”, and an update to the AirPods that adds cameras.
The rumours come amid reports that the company is also planning a major revamp of Siri, which will allow it to use more contextual information about its owner to provide better responses. Both the new hardware and the revamp of the digital assistant have been extensively reported by Bloomberg.
The AI glasses are reportedly an attempt to compete with Meta’s AI glasses, which are built in partnership with Ray-Ban. They include cameras, as well as a microphone and speaker, all of which can be used to speak to Meta’s assistant and find out information about the world.
Apple is also planning to launch a “pendant” in which Siri can live, the same reports claimed. That could be a wearable device with cameras and other sensors to provide both response and gather information.
Such pendants have received mixed reactions in the past. The Humane AI Pin, for instance – which was created by designers who left Apple – was launched amid much hype, but was slammed in reviews and failed to sell.
And finally Apple is reportedly planning new AirPods with cameras built in, so that they can gather information about the world. They would not be focused on taking pictures but on providing data to Siri, the report said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks