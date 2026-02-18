Apple is working on glasses and a ‘pendant’ that let you chat with AI, report sas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is working on a host of new wearable devices built for artificial intelligence, according to new reports.

The company already integrates Siri personal assistant into its wearable devices, such as its AirPods and Apple Watches. But it is planning to build new products that are more able to take advantage of this technology: smart glasses, a “pendant”, and an update to the AirPods that adds cameras.

The rumours come amid reports that the company is also planning a major revamp of Siri, which will allow it to use more contextual information about its owner to provide better responses. Both the new hardware and the revamp of the digital assistant have been extensively reported by Bloomberg.

The AI glasses are reportedly an attempt to compete with Meta’s AI glasses, which are built in partnership with Ray-Ban. They include cameras, as well as a microphone and speaker, all of which can be used to speak to Meta’s assistant and find out information about the world.

Apple is also planning to launch a “pendant” in which Siri can live, the same reports claimed. That could be a wearable device with cameras and other sensors to provide both response and gather information.

Such pendants have received mixed reactions in the past. The Humane AI Pin, for instance – which was created by designers who left Apple – was launched amid much hype, but was slammed in reviews and failed to sell.

And finally Apple is reportedly planning new AirPods with cameras built in, so that they can gather information about the world. They would not be focused on taking pictures but on providing data to Siri, the report said.