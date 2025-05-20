Scientists drive antimatter from France to Switzerland in world first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists at CERN have built a shipping container capable of transporting antimatter out of the laboratory for the first time.

A team from the European research hub built a two-metre-long containment device and successfully drove the antimatter 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) before returning it to the lab.

The first-of-its-kind demonstration paves the way for antimatter to be transported to laboratories throughout Europe via public road networks.

A state-of-the-art facility at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf in Germany – nearly 800km away – is expected to be the first recipient of antimatter from CERN.

The study of antimatter is essential for understanding space and how the universe works, however there are less than half a dozen facilities on Earth capable of creating it.

Its production requires smashing particles travelling close to the speed of light into a stationary target, with magnets used to trap it in a container. These magnetic traps require a lot of electricity, as well as a special environment to prevent the antimatter from disappearing by touching any regular matter – even dust.

The achievement was detailed in a paper, titled ‘Proton transport from the antimatter factory of CERN’, which was published in the scientific journal Nature.

“We transferred the trapped protons from our experimental area at the AMF (antimatter factory) onto a truck and transported them across the Meyrin site of CERN, demonstrating autonomous operation without external power for four hours and loss-free proton relocation,” the paper stated.

“We thereby confirm the feasibility of transferring particles into low-noise laboratories in the vicinity of the AMF and of using a power generator on the truck to reach laboratories throughout Europe.”

A map of the route that the truck took while carrying the antimatter around the CERN campus shows that it crossed from France into Switzerland and back again.

The scientists added that the transportation feat marked the start of a “new era in precision antimatter research”.