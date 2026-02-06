Amazon shares tumble after launching £147bn AI spending plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has said it plans to pump more funding into AI, chips and robotics after launching 200 billion US dollar (£147 billion) investment plans.

Shares in the company slid in value after it became the latest tech giant to commit to vast spending plans in a bid to keep pace with rivals across the sector.

The investment plan, which covers 2026 alone, outpaces similar commitments by rivals including Microsoft and Google.

Capital Expenditure will surge from almost 130 billion US dollars (£95.8 billion) in 2025, as it pours money into opening more data centres.

It came as the Silicon Valley firm founded by Jeff Bezos reported that net sales increased by 14% to 213.4 billion dollars (£157.3 billion) in the final three months of last year.

This included 10% growth in North America and 17% growth in its international business.

Meanwhile, sales in Amazon Web Services lifted by 24% to 35.6 billion dollars (£26.2 billion) for the period.

Andy Jassy, president and chief executive of Amazon, said: “AWS growing 24% (our fastest growth in 13 quarters), advertising growing 22%, stores growing briskly across North America and International, our chips business growing triple digit percentages year-over-year – this growth is happening because we’re continuing to innovate at a rapid rate, and identify and knock down customer problems.

“With such strong demand for our existing offerings and seminal opportunities like AI, chips, robotics and low-Earth-orbit satellites, we expect to invest about 200 billion dollars in capital expenditures across Amazon in 2026, and anticipate strong long-term return on invested capital.”

It comes only a week after Amazon told staff it plans to cut around 16,000 jobs globally as part of efforts to streamline its operations.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post – the newspaper group owned by Mr Bezos – also announced it would lay off around a third of its workforce.