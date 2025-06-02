Amazon’s Fire Stick enables ‘industrial scale’ piracy’, report warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon’s Fire Stick streaming device is enabling piracy on an “industrial scale”, according to a new report.

Research by Enders Analysis found that more than 50 per cent of people in the UK who have watched pirated material on a physical device in 2025 used an Amazon product.

The Amazon Fire Stick, which plugs into TVs to give access to platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, can be modified to deliver illegal live streams of sporting events like Premier League matches.

According to the report, this trend is costing “billions of dollars in piracy” through lost broadcaster revenues.

Other big tech firms, including Google and Meta, were accused in the report of “ambivalence and inertia” for allowing the problem to continue.

“Big tech is both friend and foe in solving the piracy problem,” the report’s authors noted.

“Conflicting incentives harm consumer safety by providing easy discovery of illegal pirated services, and reduced friction through low-cost hardware such as the Amazon Fire Stick.”

Amazon said in a statement that it was “vigilant in our efforts to combat piracy” and that it has made changes to Fire Sticks to deter people from streaming illegal content.

"Pirated content violates our policies regarding intellectual property rights, and compromises the security and privacy of our customers," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Recent figures have shown digital piracy to be on the rise across the UK and Europe, with financial hardships and increasingly costly and fractured streaming space cited as factors for the resurgence.

It has resulted in a renewed crackdown against online piracy, with digital rights holders teaming up with law enforcement to catch those responsible.

Last year, two men were imprisoned for selling reconfigured Amazon Fire Sticks, which were loaded with a bypass to watch sport and movie streaming services for free.

“These cases highlight the importance of protecting legitimate providers, as well as the significant impact that coordinated law enforcement efforts can have on combating digital piracy,” Kieron Sharp, CEO of the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), told The Independent at the time.

“The message is very clear: if you sell a device that provides access to content that is not licensed to you or owned by you, you could face criminal investigation, prosecution and conviction.”