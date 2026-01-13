Amazon starts drone flights in ‘next step’ for UK delivery service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has started testing drone flights ahead of the launch of its UK airborne delivery service later this year.

The US tech giant said it has begun “a limited number of flights” from its test centre in Darlington, but clarified it has not yet launched a drone delivery service for customers.

“We can confirm we have commenced a limited number of Prime Air drone flights out of our Darlington fulfilment centre in Symmetry Park,” it said.

“Deliveries are not yet being made, but the service is expected to officially launch in 2026.

“This marks an exciting next step in bringing drone delivery to the UK, and we continue to work closely with Darlington Council and the Civil Aviation Authority throughout this period.”

open image in gallery The US tech giant said it has begun ‘a limited number of flights’ from its base in Darlington ( Amazon/PA )

When Amazon launches the service, eligible customers in Darlington will be able to receive their items within two hours, as long as the package weighs less than five pounds.

It will use its most modern drone, the MK30 drone, which Amazon said uses sophisticated technology to avoid obstacles and ensure “the safety of people, pets, and property”.

David Carbon, VP of Prime Air, said: “Starting flights in Darlington marks an important milestone in bringing drone delivery to the UK.

“Safety is our top priority and we have worked closely with Darlington Council and the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Our MK30 drones are designed to operate quietly and efficiently.

open image in gallery Amazon will launch its UK airborne delivery service in 2026 ( Amazon/PA )

“We look forward to demonstrating how this innovative technology can serve the people of Darlington while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

The drones have been designed to be quiet – with noise levels in line with a traditional van delivery, the firm said.

It added: “As the MK30 descends for delivery, its onboard systems identify and steer clear of obstacles such as clothes lines or trampolines — items that might not appear in satellite maps.

“These same cameras continuously monitor the surrounding airspace during flight, determining whether evasive action is needed to avoid other aircraft entering the drone’s flight path.

“The perception technology relies on sophisticated machine learning models trained to recognise various objects, including people, animals, physical barriers, and other airborne vehicles.”