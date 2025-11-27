Amazon under federal investigation after delivery drone cuts internet cable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is under investigation after one of its delivery drones reportedly crashed into an overhead internet cable in Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is probing the retail giant’s Prime Air delivery service after the incident in Waco last week.

"A MK30 drone struck a wire line in Waco, Texas, around 12:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, 18 November," the regulator said in a statement, adding that it "is investigating" this incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the agency is not investigating the incident.

An Amazon spokesperson issued a statement saying: “This was not a crash.”

On 18 November, after completing a delivery, a drone clipped a thin, overhead internet cable then performed a "Safe Contingent Landing," as designed, the spokesperson said, adding that "there were no injuries or widespread internet service outages."

Video footage reviewed by CNBC, which first reported the incident, showed one of Amazon's MK30 drones ascending from a customer's yard when one of its six propellers became entangled in a utility line. The drone's motors subsequently shut down, resulting in a controlled descent.

This comes after the NTSB and FAA said in October that they would investigate a separate incident in which two Amazon Prime Air drones collided with a crane boom in Arizona.

Amazon began delivering prescription medications by drones in partnership with Amazon Pharmacy to customers in College Station, Texas in 2023.

The e-commerce firm aims to deliver 500 million packages annually by drone by the end of 2030.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to launch its first UK drone delivery service from its fulfilment centre in Darlington, Durham.

If successful, Amazon said there would be a wider rollout across the country, pending planning permission and authorisation from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“We are ready and excited to make drone delivery a reality for our UK customers,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“We have built safe and reliable drone delivery services elsewhere in the world in close partnership with regulators and the communities we serve, and we are working to do the same in the UK.”

Additional reporting from agencies.