Scots online shoppers warned over AI-fuelled Amazon Prime Day scams

Shoppers are being warned to stay alert for sophisticated scams during Amazon Prime Day.

Advice Direct Scotland said scammers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to create more convincing scams to defraud people out of money.

The consumer advice charity said AI is being used to create realistic phishing emails and automated calls which could be harder for Scots to spot.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 8 to July 11, it has warned that scammers could target bargain hunters looking for deals amid an ongoing cost of living crisis.

It said its staff had handled cases including fake messages about Prime membership renewals, bogus refund offers, and calls claiming Amazon accounts have been hacked.

The warning comes after Advice Direct Scotland revealed that Scots have lost at least £860,000 to cyber criminals in the past year amid a tenfold surge in online scams.

Scammers often claim shoppers have ordered expensive items such as iPhones and demand personal or banking details to cancel payments.

Fraudsters also try to trick people into downloading software that gives them remote access to devices, exposing bank details.

Advice Direct Scotland said Amazon would never call to ask for remote access or to install apps.

If you receive suspicious calls, texts, or emails asking for personal information or payments, the charity says people should not respond.

Hazel Knowles, senior project lead for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “With households across Scotland still facing huge financial pressures because of the cost of living and energy crises, it is understandable that people will be hunting for genuine Prime Day deals.

“But criminals are also looking for opportunities and now they have AI to help them sound more believable than ever.

“It can be easy to get caught out, especially if a call or email seems urgent and official. But the best advice is to take a moment, trust your instincts, and check before you buy or click.

“Amazon will never ask for remote access to your device or for payment details over the phone or email. If something feels suspicious, it probably is, and our expert team is here to help if you are unsure.

“Anyone who is caught out by a scam or spots a suspected scam should report it using our free ScamWatch tool at www.scamwatch.scot.”

Those looking for free consumer advice can do so by visiting consumeradvice.scot or by phoning 0808 164 6000.