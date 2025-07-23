Amazon buys AI wristband that listens to everything you say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is in the process of buying a wearable startup that places an AI assistant on your wrist in order to analyse conversations.

San Francisco-based Bee said the deal would bring its “truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers”, offering users personalised summaries of their days, as well as reminders and suggestions.

The startup launched the Fitbit-like device last year, costing customers $49.99 for the bracelet and $19 for a monthly subscription.

Bee CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo confirmed Amazon’s plan to acquire the startup on Tuesday, though did not reveal how much the deal was worth.

“When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you,” she wrote in a post to LinkedIn.

“What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon... I couldn’t think of better partners to help us bring truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers.”

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for further details of the deal.

The wearable allows users to outsource their memory to artificial intelligence, however early reviews of the product suggest it often confuses real-life conversations with online videos and TV shows.

There have also been concerns about data privacy, given that its inbuilt microphones can pick up personal conversations.

Bee claims that it does not store audio recordings, instead processing them in real-time and deleting them immediately afterwards.

“Our goal is to make Bee smarter without ever requiring access to your raw personal data,” the company’s website states, adding that none of the data is sold or used for AI training.

It is not yet clear whether Amazon intends to maintain these privacy policies after the acquisition, however the tech giant has previously shared footage from people’s Ring security cameras with law enforcement without user consent.