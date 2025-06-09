Amazon to spend $20 billion building AI data centers in Pennsylvania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon says that it will spend $20 billion on two artificial intelligence data centers in Pennsylvania, including one next to a nuclear power plant.

The facilities will go up in Bucks County's Fairless Hills at the Keystone Trade Center and Salem Township in Luzerne County. They will be completed over the next several years.

Amazon plans to build its Salem Township data center next to Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear power plant. Federal regulators have so far rejected its plan to tap straight into the plant.

Kevin Miller, vice president of global data centers at Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, told The Associated Press that the company will build another data center complex just north of Philadelphia.

The announcements add to the billions of dollars in Big Tech's data center cash already flowing into the state.

Data center owned by Amazon Web Services is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant ( AP )

Since 2024 started, Amazon has committed to about $10 billion apiece to data center projects in Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina as it ramps up its investment in infrastructure to compete with other tech giants to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence products.

The rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has fueled demand for data centers that need power to run servers, storage systems, networking equipment and cooling systems.

The majority owner of the Susquehanna nuclear power plant, Talen Energy, announced last year that it had sold its data center to Amazon for $650 million in a deal to eventually provide 960 megawatts. That's 40 percent of the output of one of the nation's largest nuclear power plants, or enough to power more than 500,000 homes.

However, the arrangement between Talen and Amazon — called a “behind the meter” connection — has been held up by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the first such case to come before the agency.

It has raised questions over whether diverting power to higher-paying customers will leave enough for others and whether it’s fair to excuse big power users from paying for the grid.