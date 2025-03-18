Google owner to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for £24.7bn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parent firm of Google is to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz in a 32 billion US dollar (£24.7 billion) deal.

Alphabet, which also runs YouTube and Android, said the deal will help drive growth in its cloud-computing business by offering more security for its services.

The new firm will become Google’s most expensive acquisition in the company’s 25-year history when the deal completes.

Alphabet said Wiz will join its Google Cloud business as part of the deal.

Wiz, which is based in New York and was founded in 2020, makes security tools designed to shield the information stored in remote data centres from intruders.

The takeover comes after Wiz rejected a previous takeover approach from Google, worth around 23 billion dollars (£17.7 billion), last July.

The potential deal collapsed after company directors at Wiz raised concerns that the move could struggle to overcome obstacles from competition regulators.

The US Federal Trade Commission is likely to scrutinise the acquisition deal.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google, said: “From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online.

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers.

“Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Assaf Rappaport, co-founder and chief executive of Wiz, said: “Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate.

“This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”