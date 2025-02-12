Airbnb issues warning over holiday scams fuelled by AI and social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers have been warned to be vigilant of scams as they book trips away, as new research says nearly two thirds of people struggle to identify AI-generated images of properties.

The research from Airbnb and Get Safe Online found that the average amount lost to fraud is now £1,937 – a figure which has been rising steadily in recent years.

The study said that scams related to booking holidays were among the most common types of fraud in the UK, just behind credit card fraud and phishing scams.

Airbnb said AI and social media were causing additional problems for consumers, with the research finding that despite 68% of those asked saying they were confident they could spot a fake advert for a holiday, nearly two thirds were unable to spot AI-generated images of holiday properties when shown them.

In addition, it warned that young people were leaving themselves potentially exposed to scams on social media, after the study found that more than 40% of those under 30 would search or book a holiday via social media, and more than a third of the same age range said they would be willing to make a large purchase if it was advertised by an influencer or celebrity.

Airbnb said it was publishing the figures to coincide with what its data says is now the busiest window for booking Easter breaks.

In response, the property rental firm has issued a range of safety tips alongside Get Safe Online to help people avoid holiday scams.

Those tips urge users to never click on unexpected links, always report suspected scams and to be wary of unusually cheap deals or high deposits.

It also encourages users to avoid paying for trips by direct bank transfer, stick to trusted platforms to book and pay, and ensure their online accounts are secure with a strong password and multifactor authentication.

Amanda Cupples, general manager of UK and Northern Europe for Airbnb, said: “As people look to plan their Easter break, holidaymakers should remain vigilant when browsing for their trips.

“New technologies are fast emerging and using trusted platforms to book, pay and communicate is the best way to beat potential fraudsters.

“We have safeguards in place to protect stays booked on Airbnb, including secure payment processes and support measures like AirCover.”

Get Safe Online chief executive, Tony Neate, said: “As you seek out deals when securing your hard-earned break away, as the research shows, this year it’s more important than ever to stay alert when it comes to booking a holiday.

“When it comes to payment, always pay on a trusted platform, which will provide better protection than parting with your money to someone you don’t know. And trust your instincts – if a deal looks too good to be true, then it probably is.”