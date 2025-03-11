Sony tests AI-powered Playstation characters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sony is testing AI-powered video game characters that can hold conversations with players in a similar way to chatbots like ChatGPT.

A demo video, first reported by The Verge, showed an AI version of the character Aloy from the Playstation game Horizon Forbidden West conversing through voice prompts during gameplay on the PS5 console.

The video, which was reportedly narrated by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s director of software engineering Sharwin Raghoebardajal, has since been pulled from YouTube. The Independent has reached out to Sony for comment.

The character uses technology developed by Meta and ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, allowing it to make decisions and converse in a non-scripted way.

An AI-powered version of Aloy from the Playstation game Horizon Forbidden West

The character’s facial expressions are also powered by Sony’s advanced AI software Mockingbird, while the speech artificially replicates the voice of the actor Ashly Burch.

There is no indication from the video that Sony is about to introduce AI-powered characters to its games, with Mr Raghoebardajal indicating that it is just a proof-of-concept at this stage.

“The demo which we ended up making is really just a quick, fun prototyping project to show what we can achieve,” he said. “This is just a glimpse of what is possible”.

The demo was done in a studio with specialist hardware, with Mr Raghoebardajal noting that consumer consoles do not currently have enough memory to run the AI-powered character.

The video, which is still available on other streaming platforms, shows Raghoebardajal conversing with Aloy about her feelings and preferences.

During gameplay, the character also offers insights into hostile creatures and the requirements for traversing the terrain safely.

The use of generative AI in video games has faced push back from some developers, who fear that it may threaten jobs like script writing and voice acting within the gaming industry.

In December, Playstation boss Hermen Hulst said in an interview that AI formed only a part of the company’s future plans.

“I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content," he told the BBC.

"Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial."