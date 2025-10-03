AI has run out of training data, warns data chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have run out of training data, according to Goldman Sachs’ data chief.

Neema Raphael, who serves as the banking giant’s chief data officer and head of data engineering, said the issue could stunt the development of artificial intelligence.

“We’ve already run out of data,” Mr Raphael said on the bank’s Exchanges podcast, adding that AI models are increasingly turning to so-called synthetic data generated by artificial intelligence.

"I think what might be interesting is people might think there might be a creative plateau... If all of the data is synthetically generated, then how much human data could then be incorporated? I think that'll be an interesting thing to watch from a philosophical perspective.”

It is not the first time that senior industry figures have raised concerns about the issue, referred to as “peak data”, whereby AI models consume all of the internet’s vast troves of information.

An article in the journal Nature in December predicted that a “crisis point” would be reached by 2028. “The internet is a vast ocean of human knowledge, but it isn’t infinite,” the article stated. “Artificial intelligence researchers have nearly sucked it dry.”

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said last year that the lack of training data would mean that AI’s rapid development “will unquestionably end”.

The situation is similar to fossil fuels, according to Mr Sutskever, as human-generated content is a finite resource just like oil or coal.

“We’ve achieved peak data and there’ll be no more,” he said. “We have to deal with the data that we have. There’s only one internet.”

The lack of new data could force AI companies to shift away from current training models, switching focus from large language models like ChatGPT towards more agentic artificial intelligence.

AI agents, which are already being developed and released by most major artificial intelligence firms, serve as autonomous systems that can make decisions and perform tasks online without human oversight.