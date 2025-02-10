AI used for planning applications and benefits claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI is being used by the Government to speed up planning applications and benefits claims, newly published records have revealed.

Habitats are being charted by Natural England using satellite images and machine learning technology, in order to track changes to the environment which would have been done manually in the past.

Meanwhile, the Department for Work and Pensions is processing claims for Employment and Support Allowance more quickly with AI assistance.

The projects are among 14 examples of AI and algorithmic tools which ministers have revealed are being used to improve efficiency in the public sector.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, who is attending an international summit in Paris focused on regulating AI, said ministers want to use the technology to “save money, speed things up and, crucially, improve public services for people across the UK”.

open image in gallery Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is attending the AI Action Summit in Paris (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Government has also published an “AI Playbook”, which sets out guidelines for how the public sector should and can use the technology.

Mr Kyle added: “The publication of our AI Playbook today comes with a call to arms for tech specialists across the public sector – use the guidance we are sharing to put AI to work in your organisations at whiplash speed, so we can repair our broken public services together.”

Among the other projects revealed in Government records is a Met Office scheme using algorithmic tools to make more accurate weather forecasts.

National Highways is using a chatbot to provide traffic information to drivers, and the Money and Pensions Service has made available two tools to help people calculate redundancy pay and track their pensions.

Records of the projects were published as Mr Kyle travelled to Paris to meet world leaders, tech executives, academics and other experts as AI increasingly becomes a key geopolitical issue.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting around 80 countries and a wide range of industry figures at the Grand Palais for the AI Action Summit.