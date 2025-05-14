Job hunter realizes he’s being interviewed by AI when the script starts glitching

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking the humans out of human resources.

A hopeful, then quickly disappointed job applicant is going viral for his reaction to realizing he’s being interviewed by AI for his dream job. Wearing a suit and tie, Leo Humps sat down for a virtual interview in aTikTok posted earlier this month that has since garnered 6.8 million views. He believed he was speaking with the hiring manager for a news reporter position.

But seconds into the interview, Humps noticed the woman’s voice sounded robotic — then she started glitching.

“Keep in mind this is a ‘national company,’” Humps wrote atop the video. “I applied on their website and I had talked on the phone and emailed with multiple people.”

open image in gallery Leo Humps' TikTok of him being interviewed by a glitching AI bot has received over 6.8 million views. ( TikTok/@leohumpsalot )

The female voice stumbled over her words, to which Humps replied, “I think the internet’s breaking up.”

The robot decided to “move on” to a different question but again failed to actually put a sentence together.

“Talk about a time when, when, when, let’s, when, when, when,” she malfunctioned.

“At this point I’m just waiting for someone to tell me they’re pranking me,” Humps wrote, capturing his blank expression while he tries to process what he’s seeing.

Despite the technical difficulties, the robot thanked Humps for answering her questions — which he didn’t do — and said she got “great information” about his background.

“I WAS SO HAPPY YALL 😭😭😭😭,” Humps captioned the video.

Fellow TikTok users felt Humps’ anger in the comments.

“Their apology better be a in the form of a job,” one person said.

“It's so disrespectful to the applicants,” another person wrote.

A third person joked, “But did you tell him about a time when when when?”

Someone else summed the experience up perfectly: “Taking the HUMANS out of Human Resources is the worst corporate move ever.”

open image in gallery Humps was not able to answer any questions during the interview because of the AI glitch. ( TikTok/@ leohumpsalot )

Sadly for Humps, he did not move forward in the hiring process, as stated in an automated email he received about 30 minutes after the disastrous interview.

The email was wrongly addressed to “Henry” despite that not being Humps’ name.

“It was truly such a pleasure meeting you yesterday,” the email read.” I had such a great time speaking with you and learning more about your background, your goals, and your passion for storytelling. You have such a wonderful energy and personality - it really made the interview an enjoyable and memorable experience.”

open image in gallery The company wrongly called Humps "Henry" in his rejection email. ( TikTok/@ leohumpsalot )

However, the email said the company will be moving forwards with other candidates.

“I genuinely appreciate the time you took to speak with me, and I just want to say again how nice it was to meet you,” the email said. “ You're a truly good person, and I believe there is so much success ahead for you in your journey.”

Fellow TikTok users again left encouraging comments on Humps’ update post.

“As someone in HR, this is WILD 😂 this is so wrong I’m so sorry,” one person said.

Another HR professional wrote, “This is a direct reflection of the company and goes to show that maybe this isn’t the best place to work at after all. You may have dodged a bullet.”

“This being for a journalism position makes it 10x worse,” someone else said.