Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team of researchers in the US claim to have reproduced Deepseek’s viral AI chatbot for just $30.

The Chinese AI startup caused a trillion-dollar dent to the US tech industry last week after its latest R1 model outperformed OpenAI’s ChatGPT – despite being built at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek said it created its AI model for less than $6 million, using hardware that is inferior to US rivals like OpenAI and Meta.

Now, AI researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, claim to have replicated the R1 model for under $30.

Dubbed TinyZero, the new AI model was trained using the number puzzle game found in the game show Countdown, which requires players to reach a predetermined answer from a random set of numbers.

“We reproduced DeepSeek R1-Zero in the CountDown game, and it just works,” Berkeley PhD student Jiayi Pan, who led the research, wrote on X.

“And it costs <$30 to train the model. We hope this project helps to demystify the emerging RL scaling research and make it more accessible!”

open image in gallery The replica of the DeepSeek AI model was trained using the numbers game on Countdown ( Screenshot )

The research, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, is available on the developer platform GitHub.

Jiayi Pan noted that the model would need far more computational power to be validated in the general reasoning domain, which would cost much more than $30.

Despite its limitations, the ability to recreate an advanced AI model for such a small cost has once again raised questions about the current funding models of US tech giants, who have spent hundreds of billions of dollars developing their most advanced models.

Industry experts say that DeepSeek’s success may have triggered a shift in the way such models are built and used in the future.

“The shift has begun,” James Fischer, chief strategy officer at data analytics firm Qilk, said following the release of DeepSeek’s R1 model.

“The costs of running advanced AI models are dropping dramatically, levelling the competitive playing field. This, in turn, pushes AI into its next phase, away from the infrastructure-heavy focus of training and into Applied AI – the era of putting AI to work in practical, scalable ways.”