One of the most depressing phrases in the world, whether you’re saying it or hearing it, must surely be, “But I told you…” Arguments about who said what, when, whom to – and even in which tone of voice – occur with tiresome regularity from childhood through to relationships to the workplace. For such occasions, I have often wished whimsically that there was such a thing as an always-on life recorder, to archive every conversation I have so disputes can be settled definitively.

Well with the explosion in AI, there are now at least four viable, life-recording, dispute-settling products – all tiny, wearable, 24/7 voice loggers that don’t only record everything around them, but transcribe it, too, in any major language.

The mini microphones even provide a bullet-point executive summary of every word spoken for your entire day, plus a mind map and a to-do list based on your day’s conversations.

For the past few weeks, I’ve had clipped to my shirt the first wearable, 24/7 voice loggers of these to come out, the £169 NotePin “memory capsule” from Plaud, a Chinese-run company which, a little bizarrely, is based in a one-horse cowboy town in Wyoming.

But here, in the form of an oversized Tic Tac, is a sample of the brave new world of life recording – parts of the recording summarisation of a recent Saturday morning at home with my partner, Sarah Jane.

Meeting summary: Garden maintenance, political climate, weight loss, dining experiences, dental care

Garden maintenance: Discussion about tasks related to garden maintenance, including cutting down plants and dealing with roots. Emphasis on the need for guidance and proper technique to avoid damaging desirable plants.

Political climate: Discussion on the political climate, including reactions to Trump, the British perspective, and the impact on businesses and individuals.

Weight loss: Brief mention of personal weight loss progress, with a focus on changes in appearance and health.

Religious views on Trump: Discussion on the religious support for Trump and the perceived contradictions in Christian support for him.

Travel and acommodation costs: Discussion about the high cost of accommodation in New York and the use of Airbnb as a more affordable option.

Dining and restaurant experiences: The participants discussed various restaurant recommendations, they shared their experiences and opinions on the food quality, ambiance, and pricing of these establishments. The speaker discusses dining experiences with friends, highlighting a situation where a friend got upset over a dinner payment. The conversation touches on hospitality and the dynamics of hosting guests.

Dental appointment: A conversation about a dental appointment, discussing adjustments made to dental work and advice on post-treatment care.

open image in gallery The Bee Pioneer will set you back £38 ( Bee )

The smoothly sculpted NotePin which is recording all of this weighs under 25g, and can be worn as a pendant, a wristband, or as a rather modernist brooch. It can record up to 20 hours of your life on one charge. A friend in the US, meanwhile, has been testing the even slicker, more advanced life recorder, the £385 Limitless device, from a San Francisco company staffed, they say, by people with experience at Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and SpaceX.

Limitless, with $33m behind it, has the Chat GPT founder Sam Altman as an investor – this kind of thing is clearly the future for a lot of ultra-geeks. The Limitless team seems to have spent a lot of brainpower honing a marketing message to soften and justify the not-uncreepy proposition of life recording.

“Our vision is to free the human mind from its biological limitations,” they coo. “We create tools that augment – not replace – human intelligence with artificial intelligence to overcome the brain’s limitations. Improving memory and focus are just the beginning.” The meeting notes function breaks down every single conversation you have down to the second.

At least two other contenders have suddenly appeared on the market, making life recorders one of the main sleeper tech trends to watch. And they could also have serious real-life applications.

open image in gallery Your faithful Omi device can be stuck to the side of your forehead ( Omi )

Like much of the “intrusive” tech we happily welcome into our lives with little thought, they offer an unrivalled convenience that once we get used to becomes hard to give up. One benefit promoted is that these recorders help students record and annotate lectures and seminars; another is to help people with dementia or learning impairments remember key things in their lives and gently suggest what they should be doing. (“It’s Amy’s 10th birthday next week. She’s your granddaughter. You mentioned yesterday you need to get her a present and call her. I’ll remind you again tomorrow.”)

Some of the new wave devices are quite cheap to buy, and make the bulk of their money from subscriptions. The Bee Pioneer, for example, costs just $49.99 (£38). The $89 (£68) Omi can be worn as a pendant or, more disturbingly, stuck to the side of your forehead like a tiny outboard brain.

The legal ramifications of a new technology currently just over a year old are a clear case of there being more questions than answers.

The law has always struggled to keep up with technology - take Britain in the late 19th century, when there we no traffic laws, speed limits or driving licenses, despite the rising number of cars on the road. Driving tests only came in in 1935, after years of carnage and preventable accidents.

Today, even technologies that have been around for a few years – think social media harassment, self-driving cars, drones, biohacking, cryptocurrency and much more – are almost lawless.

open image in gallery Why not wear your personal AI assistant around your neck? ( Omi )

No wonder, then, that with the technology that enables us effectively to bug ourselves and get a printout of everything we said, as well as where your data may end up, the law is in many ways unclear.

One key aspect is surprising (but still legal). Secretly recording your conversations for personal use without telling the people you speak with that you’re recording is allowed, under The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA).

The police have the power to use their own body-worn cameras, of course, without restraint. And people working for businesses can wear them for work purposes so long as they warn you. Cashiers at my local Sainsbury’s have them, with a small yellow and black label showing a camera logo and the words “video and audio”.

There’s a whole other ethical dung-heap involved with these new-wave recorders, that is the immense cloud storage of your recordings

The interpretation of “personal use” of your unrestrained 24/7 recording, though, is untested. Could you use a recording of, say, a partner being abusive, as evidence in court? Not clear. The best a lawyer could say is, “probably” or “let’s give it a try” – on the grounds that a judge couldn’t un-hear what was played in court, even if ruled inadmissible.

In Britain, sharing your recordings is similarly a muddy area covered by the Data Protection Act 2018 and the all-encompassing GDPR – the general data protection regulation. So if you wanted to record all the conversations you have at work, you would need consent. Secret recordings in a professional setting could also be judged a breach of trust, or misconduct.

But what if your secret, data-protection-breaching recording of your boss captured them being racist, sexist, plotting industrial espionage, or planning to defraud customers? That would depend on the police, the CPS, the judge and the jury. As it is, it’s unsure if the police would accept a secret, self-bugging recording as evidence of anything – or if they would even know what the device was or what to do. The technology, as we know, goes back to approximately last July.

open image in gallery The dawning age of the life recorder: incredibly useful or terrifying? ( Bee )

There’s a whole other ethical dung-heap involved with these new-wave recorders, that is the immense cloud storage of your recordings, especially if all your conversations end up on Chinese servers. Plaud say theirs are kept in the US, but these days, that’s less reassuring than it was.

It’s never been established for certain what the likes of Amazon and Google do with recordings from their smart speakers when they are in deaf mode. When we are all voluntarily “wearing a wire” on the bus, at work and down the pub, will advertisers be able to buy access to our conversations and have an AI agent trawl them for ideas of what to sell you.

Again, who knows?

Whether you see the dawning age of the life recorder as incredibly useful or terrifying, there could be yet another truly spooky development to come – devices that record and transcribe everything you think – and even what everyone around you is thinking.

Nikita Shevchenko, founder of the Omi, plans to get it ultimately to know what you’re thinking, and he has already had some very limited success, getting a device to understand two words he has merely thought.

Brain reading proper is still largely science fiction but there are a few emerging technologies such as brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), that aim to decode thoughts. One such is the Neuralink which requires an implant in the brain – and with Elon Musk as Neuralink’s founder, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly go weird.

So in case you’re thinking a life recorder could lead to clarity, peace and harmony at home and at work, you might be advised to be careful what you wish for.