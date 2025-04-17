Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In recent days, everyone from government agencies to celebrities to pro sports teams have hopped on the latest artificial intelligence-generated trend, using programs like ChatGPT to create an image of themselves in Barbie-like plastic packaging.

However, tech experts warn that the light-hearted trend carries some risks, ranging from potentially inviting cyber scams to raising ethics and sustainability concerns.

Participants in the trend often generate images featuring items referencing various aspects of their life, whether it’s where they live, what they do for a living, or a favorite pastime. Those type of disclosures could help scammers trick people down the line.

“The fact that you are showing people, ‘Here are the three or four things I’m most interested in at this point’ and sharing it to the world, that becomes a very big risk, because now people can target you,” Dave Chronister, the CEO of cybersecurity company Parameter Security, told HuffPost. “Social engineering attacks today are still the easiest, most popular way for attackers to target you as an employee and you as an individual.“

Jennifer King, a privacy and data policy fellow at the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, added in an interview with the outlet that users ought to consider that their images will likely go towards training future AI models, the same tools increasingly being integrated into corporate and military applications.

Others have urged users to be careful incorporating trademarked material into their action figures.

Action figure trend using ChatGPT follows wave of users making Studio Ghibli-style images via AI ( Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images )

"Mattel has been known to pretty actively enforce protections against their marks," attorney Charles Gallagher told Fox13. "Having a Barbie logo on your action figure would probably be something you don’t want to have."

In the face of the action figure meme, some have sought to remind the public of the enormous energy and water needed to feed the advanced computers that power AI models.

"ChatGPT Barbie represents a triple threat to our privacy, our culture and our planet," Professor Gina Neff of Queen Mary University London said in an interview with BBC.