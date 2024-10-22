AI is making a whole new way of thinking, experts say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Humans and new technologies could together be creating a new kind of thinking, according to a new study.

The new kind of thought happens outside the brain – but enhances its cognitive capabilities, according to new research.

The idea builds upon the idea of System 1 and System 2 thinking, as popularised in Daniel Kahneman’s book, Thinking, Fast and Slow. That suggests that there are two modes of thought: System 1 is fast and emotional, where System 2 is slower but more considered.

Now experts from the Italian Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore have proposed a new kind of thinking: System 0, which they say could dramatically change how we think. It relies on the capabilities of AI and so is external to the brain, but relates to it, they suggest.

The idea is laid out in a new article, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, titled ‘The case for human–AI interaction as system 0 thinking’.

It compares AI to the way that a computer can connect to an external hard drive and use the data that is found on it. In the same way, humans could use AI as a way of gathering and filtering organisation but handing off the final control and thinking to humans.

But the experts warn that there is a risk if we rely on that System 0 though too much “without exercising critical thinking”.

“If we passively accept the solutions offered by AI, we might lose our ability to think autonomously and develop innovative ideas. In an increasingly automated world, it is crucial that humans continue to question and challenge the results generated by AI,” they warn.

But they suggest that it could also offer positive opportunities, such as the ability to quickly deal with data and tackle complex problems.

“It is essential that we remain aware and critical in how we use it; the true potential of System 0 will depend on our ability to guide it in the right direction,” the researchers say.