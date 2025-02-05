Europe bans emotion-tracking artificial intelligence under landmark AI rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Artificial intelligence capable of tracking employees’ emotions through webcams and voice recognition systems will be banned in Europe under new EU AI guidelines.

From 2 August, websites in EU countries will also be prohibited from using AI technologies to trick people into spending money.

The Artificial Intelligence Act, which was drawn up last year by the European Commission, is the world’s first comprehensive set of AI rules aimed at protecting people from AI-based discrimination, harassment and manipulation.

"The ambition is to provide legal certainty for those who provide or deploy the artificial intelligence systems on the European market, also for the market surveillance authorities. The guidelines are not legally binding," a Commission official told reporters.

Prohibited practices include AI-enabled dark patterns embedded in services designed to manipulate users into making substantial financial commitments, and AI-enabled applications which exploit users based on their age, disability or socio-economic situation.

open image in gallery A screen advertising facial recognition software during Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China 27 April, 2018 ( Reuters )

AI-enabled social scoring using unrelated personal data such as origin and race by social welfare agencies and other public and private bodies is banned, while police are not allowed to predict individuals' criminal behaviour solely based on their biometric data if this has not been verified.

Employers cannot use webcams and voice recognition systems to track employees' emotions, while mobile CCTV cameras equipped with AI-based facial recognition technologies for law enforcement purposes are prohibited, with limited exceptions and stringent safeguards.

EU countries have until 2 August to designate market surveillance authorities to enforce the AI rules. AI breaches can cost companies fines ranging from 1.5 per cent to 7 per cent of their total global revenue.

The EU AI Act is more comprehensive than the United States' light-touch voluntary compliance approach, while China's approach aims to maintain social stability and state control.

Some have warned that the pace of development in the AI industry, together with major political changes in recent months, means the guidelines risk being out-of-date before coming into force.

Among the latest developments are a looming trade war brought about by tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.

“The guidance cannot navigate through the new political landscape,” Fiona Ghosh, a partner at the law firm Ashurst, told The Independent.

“However, those responsible EU institutions will now have to stand by their pro-regulation position come what may. I don’t expect the guidance to be moderated should tariffs come into play. What's clear is the EU has drawn its line in the sand and doesn’t appear to be blinking.”

Additional reporting from agencies