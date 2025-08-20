Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who lost the ability to speak after she developed motor neurone disease (MND) 25 years ago has finally regained her voice with the help of AI and an old videotape.

Sarah Ezekiel was left unable to talk or use her hands due to the neurological condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, just months after becoming a mum for the second time in 2000, aged just 34.

Her children Aviva and Eric had only ever heard her speak through a machine, which had an emotionless, robotic tone.

Now, two decades later, her voice has been recreated using artificial intelligence from an eight-second snippet of her real voice taken from a scratchy VHS tape.

“After such a long time, I couldn’t really remember my voice. When I first heard it again, I felt like crying. It’s a kind of miracle,” she told the BBC, using eye-gaze technology which allows her to type by tracking her eye movements across a screen.

open image in gallery Sarah Ezekiel lost her voice to MND ( BBC )

Ms Ezekiel got her AI voice when Bristol-based assistive technology company, Smartbox, asked for an hour’s worth of audio to recreate it.

But because she had lost her ability to speak before the creation of smartphones, all she had was a mumbled eight-second clip of her speaking on a videotape. However, the clip was just enough.

Simon Poole from Smartbox recalled his heart sinking when he received the short clip. But he played around with it and looped it through the latest AI-voice technology that uses thousands of voices. It was able to fill in the gaps and predict where a voice, like Ms Ezekiel’s, might go with its intonation.

Ms Ezekiel was a Londoner who had worked as a personal assistant. She was married with a toddler and expecting her second child when her speech started to slow and she started to feel weakness in her left arm.

She was diagnosed with MND - a degenerative condition which causes muscle weakness, with about 1,000 people diagnosed in the UK every year. The condition can be life-shortening, and according to the NHS, most of those affected will lose the ability to speak.

open image in gallery Sarah Ezekiel is able to speak using eye-gaze technology ( BBC )

Her marriage ended soon after her diagnosis, leaving her to rely on 24-hour care for her and her children. The mother of two battled feelings of isolation because she was unable to communicate.

Eventually, after five years of living with the condition, she was able to use eye-gaze technology to type and speak with a synthetic voice, like the physicist Stephen Hawking.

But with the help of AI, she now has her accent back - which she said is better than sounding like a robot.

Ms Ezekiel joked: “I was very posh and people didn’t know I was [really a] cockney with a slight lisp.”

Her son Eric said his mother’s new AI voice has made the family closer as she can now express emotions and show when she is happy, sad or angry.

Her daughter Aviva explained that hearing her mother’s voice was “amazing” and said she can now feel who she is as a person. "Mum isn't just a disabled person in the corner with a robot that doesn't relate to her,” she said.