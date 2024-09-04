Age ‘waves’ could change how you live. Here’s what scientists say

Support truly

People think of aging as a gradual process but now scientists have discovered that “waves” hit at specific points in life.

A new study, from Stanford University’s Department of Genetics, has identified biomechanical shifts that occur at 44 years old and then again at 60.

“We had all these people of various ages and we wanted to see, ‘Well, are there times when there are more changes than others?’” Dr Michael Snyder, senior author of the study and professor of genetics, told The Independent on Tuesday.

Snyder and his team followed a diverse group of 108 Californians, between 25 and 75 years old, for about two years, collecting blood, stool, skin, mouth, and nose samples every three to six months.

The researchers tracked changes in more than 100,000 molecules and microbes, conducting clinical laboratory, gut health, and other tests.

In approximately 47 samples from each participant, the scientists examined molecular changes in skin and muscle elasticity and strength; the ability to process caffeine and alcohol; and immune system regulation. The averaged results were compared between older and younger people.

The scientists said that 81 percent of molecules changed in at least one of the two age “waves”.

Dr Snyder said it was already known that health risks rise and the immune system declines in our sixties.

A woman uses a resistance band in a workout class. A new study, from Stanford University’s Department of Genetics, has identified biomechanical shifts that occur at 44 years old and then again at 60. ( (Alamy/PA) )

“But, the forties was, at least at the time, a surprise,” he told The Independent. “You can argue – in hindsight – it makes sense.”

The researchers saw skin and muscle mass change; an elevation in the risk of cardiovascular disease; a shift in fat, and caffeine and alcohol metabolism changes for people in their forties. For those in their sixties, kidney function decline, carbohydrate metabolism shifts, and more changes to skin and muscle mass were observed.

“I think the most obvious explanation is decline and activity and nutrition lifestyle. So, we know that the lifespan is about 16 percent genetic and the rest, then, should be environment and lifestyle,” said Snyder.

“So, my guess is that is part of what’s catching up with them is the lack of activity … We could definitely eat better. My guess is that nutrition and exercise are some of the key factors for your forties.”

The professor, who has collected data on himself as part of his research, says he’s a big believer in strength training, which helps to produce valuable hormones that increase energy production.

Snyder also advised that people drink more water to stave off kidney function decline, and for those at high risk of cardiovascular disease to take statins medication.

“One way to think about it is like your car. Your car gets older over time. We certainly see that and recognize it. But, certain things tend to wear out. You know, you need to change your tires after about five-to-six years,” he said.

Snyder is a founder of January AI, a company which monitors sugar levels in blood, says problems could be solved with access to big data.

“We’re in a world where you can now track a lot of this stuff at a personal level and then, I think, modify your behavior so that you can improve your health – take more control over your health,” he said.